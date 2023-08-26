Medi Assist files DRHP with SEBI in second attempt to go public, issue entirely an OFS of 2.8 crore shares1 min read 26 Aug 2023, 04:22 PM IST
According to the fresh DRHP, the initial public offering (IPO) is entirely an offer for sale of up to 2.8 crore equity shares of Medi Assist by promoters and existing shareholders.
Medi Assist Healthcare Services has filed its draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) with the capital markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to raise funds through an initial share sale. This is the medical insurance provider's second attempt to go public.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started