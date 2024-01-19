Medi Assist Healthcare IPO allotment finalised; Latest GMP, steps to check Medi Assist IPO allotment status
To check Medi Assist IPO allotment status, visit Link Intime India Private Ltd website. Choose the IPO, select application type, and provide necessary information. Medi Assist IPO listing date scheduled for January 22. Check allotment status on Link Intime India website or BSE/NSE websites.
Medi Assist IPO allotment date: The Medi Assist Healthcare IPO share allotment has been finalised. Medi Assist IPO allotment date was scheduled for Thursday, January 18. The investors who applied for the issue can check Medi Assist IPO allotment status in the registrar's portal, which is Link Intime India Private Ltd. Medi Assist Healthcare IPO opened for subscription on Monday, January 15, and closed on Wednesday, January 17. On day 3, Medi Assist IPO subscription status was 16.25 times. The Medi Assist IPO garnered a lot of interest from both retail and non-institutional investors (NII).
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started