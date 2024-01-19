Medi Assist IPO allotment date: The Medi Assist Healthcare IPO share allotment has been finalised. Medi Assist IPO allotment date was scheduled for Thursday, January 18. The investors who applied for the issue can check Medi Assist IPO allotment status in the registrar's portal, which is Link Intime India Private Ltd. Medi Assist Healthcare IPO opened for subscription on Monday, January 15, and closed on Wednesday, January 17. On day 3, Medi Assist IPO subscription status was 16.25 times. The Medi Assist IPO garnered a lot of interest from both retail and non-institutional investors (NII). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Investors can find out if and how many shares they have been given through the basis of allotment. The number of shares allotted can also be seen in the IPO allotment status. The company will initiate the refund process for applicants who were not given shares. Those allotted will receive their shares in their demat accounts.

The initiation of the refund process will start today (Friday, January 19), for individuals not given shares. Those allotted will receive their shares in their demat accounts today itself.

The Medi Assist IPO listing date is scheduled for Monday, January 22.

If you applied for the shares, here's how one could do a Medi Assist Healthcare IPO allotment check.

If you have applied for the Medi Assist IPO, you can do a Medi Assist IPO allotment status check on the website of the IPO registrar, which is Link Intime India Private Ltd. You can check the Medi Assist IPO allotment status of your application below: Medi Assist IPO: https://linkintime.co.in/MIPO/Ipoallotment.html

Step 1 Visit the above link which will take you to Medi Assist Healthcare IPO's registrar's website i.e Link Intime India Private Ltd.

Step 2 Choose the IPO in the dropbox that will only have its name set in if the allocation is completed.

Step 3 Pick one of all three options to check the status: Application No, Demat Account, or PAN.

Step 4 Choose between ASBA and non-ASBA under application type.

Step 5 Include the information for the mode you choose in Step 2.

Step 6 Click submit after filling out the captcha.

How to check Medi Assist IPO allotment status on BSE Step 1 Visit allotment page on BSE's official website- Medi Assist IPO allotment status check online - https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Step 2 Under 'Issue Type', select 'Equity'.

Step 3 Choose the IPO from the drop-down option under 'Issue Name'.

Step 4 Enter PAN or application number.

Step 5 Click 'I am not a Robot' to confirm your identity, then click the 'Submit' button.

How to check Medi Assist Healthcare IPO allotment status on NSE Step 1 Visit NSE's official website- Medi Assist Healthcare IPO allotment status check online NSE- https://www1.nseindia.com/products/dynaContent/equities/ipos/ipo_login.jsp

Step 2 By selecting the 'Click here to sign up' option on the NSE website, one must register with PAN.

Step 3 Enter user name, password, and captcha code.

Step 4 Check IPO allotment status on the new page that will open.

Medi Assist Healthcare Services IPO GMP today Medi Assist IPO GMP today or or grey market premium is +29. This indicates Medi Assist Healthcare Services share price were trading at a premium of ₹29 in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Medi Assist Healthcare Services share price was indicated at ₹447 apiece, which is 6.94% higher than the IPO price of ₹418.

Based on last 17 sessions grey market activities, the current GMP ( ₹29) is showing signals towards the lower side. The lowest GMP is ₹0, while the highest GMP is ₹81, as per investorgain.com analysts.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

