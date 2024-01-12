Medi Assist Healthcare IPO: Investcorp, Bessemer sell shares worth ₹536 crore ahead of IPO opening
Investcorp Private Equity Fund I and Bessemer India Capital Holdings II decreased their ownership of Medi Assist Healthcare Services prior to the IPO.
Medi Assist Healthcare IPO: Investor Investcorp Private Equity Fund I and promoter Bessemer India Capital Holdings II decreased their ownership of Medi Assist Healthcare Services prior to the anchor book and IPO opening dates. On January 10, shares of the company valued at ₹536 crore were sold, according to a notice sent to investors on Financial Express (FE) on January 12.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started