Medi Assist Healthcare IPO to open on January 15: From GMP to price band - here are top 10 things to know
Medi Assist Healthcare IPO: Medi Assist Healthcare IPO is a book built issue of ₹1,171.58 crore. The issue is entirely an offer for sale (OFS) of 2.8 crore shares.
Medi Assist Healthcare IPO: The mainboard initial public offering (IPO) of insurance-tech company will be opening for subscription from tomorrow, January 15, 2024. The company is a third-party administration (TPA) services provider to insurance companies and offers offers medical insurance and cashless hospitalization through a network of healthcare service providers.
