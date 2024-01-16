Medi Assist Healthcare IPO: 10 key things to know from RHP
The initial public offering (IPO) of insurance-tech company Medi Assist Healthcare opened for subscription on January 15, 2024, and will close on January 17, 2024. The firm has fixed a price band of ₹397-418 per share for the issue.
