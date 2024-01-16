Medi Assist Healthcare Services IPO day 2: GMP steady, check review, other key details. Should you subscribe?
Medi Assist Healthcare Services IPO, worth ₹1,171.58 crore, consists of offer-for-sale (OFS) by investors and promoters, who plan to sell 2.8 crore shares of the company. Medi Assist Healthcare Services IPO received 54% subscription on the first day, with two days remaining for subscription.
Medi Assist Healthcare Services IPO opened for subscription on Monday, January 15. On the first day Medi Assist Healthcare Services IPO got off to a slow start and was booked 54%. There's still hope for a successful subscription outcome with two days remaining in the Medi Assist IPO.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started