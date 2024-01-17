Medi Assist Healthcare Services IPO: Issue subscribed 2.46x so far on day 3, all portions fully booked; GMP drops
Medi Assist Healthcare Services offers third-party administration services to insurance companies and has a pan-India healthcare provider network. Medi Assist IPO GMP today is +14, indicating a premium of ₹14 in the grey market.
Medi Assist Healthcare Services IPO subscription status: Medi Assist IPO has managed to sail through smoothly to the final day of subscription today. Despite the fact that Medi Assist IPO did not receive the spectacular or overwhelming responses that a few firms did, which exceeded expectations, it looks like it will close with some good subscription numbers today. On day 3 so far at 12:45 IST, Medi Assist IPO subscription status is 2.46 times. The Medi Assist IPO garnered a lot of interest from both retail and non-institutional investors (NII).
