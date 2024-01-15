Medi Assist Healthcare Services IPO: Issue subscribed 54% on day 1; GMP sharply drops
Medi Assist Healthcare Services IPO's retail investors portion subscribed 89% and Non Institutional Investors portion subscribed 45%. Medi Assist Healthcare Services IPO has received bids for 1,05,88,865 shares against 1,96,19,719 shares on offer. Medi Assist IPO GMP today is +33.
Medi Assist Healthcare Services IPO subscription status: Medi Assist Healthcare Services IPO got off to a slow start on the first day of subscription, with the issue being booked 54%. There's still hope for a successful subscription outcome with two days remaining in the Medi Assist IPO.
