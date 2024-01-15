Medi Assist Healthcare Services IPO subscription status: Medi Assist Healthcare Services IPO got off to a slow start on the first day of subscription, with the issue being booked 54%. There's still hope for a successful subscription outcome with two days remaining in the Medi Assist IPO. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Medi Assist Healthcare Services IPO raised ₹351.47 crore on Friday, January 12, allotting 84,08,449 equity shares to 35 anchor investors. The Medi Assist Healthcare Services IPO price band has been fixed in the range of ₹397 to ₹418 per equity share of the face value of ₹5. The Medi Assist IPO date of subscription has been scheduled for Monday, January 15, and will close on Wednesday, January 17.

Medi Assist Healthcare Services IPO key details

On day 1, Medi Assist Healthcare Services IPO's retail investors portion was subscribed 89%, Non Institutional Investors (NII) portion was subscribed 45%, and Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB) portion is yet to be booked.

Medi Assist Healthcare Services IPO subscription status Medi Assist Healthcare Services IPO has received bids for 1,05,88,865 shares against 1,96,19,719 shares on offer, according to data from the BSE. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Medi Assist IPO retail investors' portion received bids for 87,03,660 shares against 98,09,859 shares on offer for this segment.

Medi Assist Healthcare Services IPO's non-institutional investors' portion received bids for 18,80,340 shares against 42,04,226 on offer for this segment.

Medi Assist IPO's QIBs portion received bids for 4,865 shares against 56,05,634 shares on offer for this segment. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Medi Assist Healthcare Services IPO details Medi Assist IPO, which is worth ₹1,171.58 crore, consists of offer-for-sale (OFS) by investors and promoters, among other current shareholders, who plans to sell 2.8 crore shares of the company. Therefore, the selling shareholders will receive the entire issue proceeds, less the IPO expenses.

The book running lead managers of the Medi Assist Healthcare IPO are Axis Bank Limited, IIFL Securities Limited, Nuvama Wealth Management Limited, and SBI Capital Markets Limited. The registrar of the offering is Link Intime India Private Ltd. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Medi Assist Healthcare Services IPO GMP today Medi Assist IPO GMP today or grey market premium is +33 This indicates Medi Assist Healthcare Services share price were trading at a premium of ₹33 in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Medi Assist Healthcare Services share price was indicated at ₹451 apiece, which is 7.89% higher than the IPO price of ₹418. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Based on last 13 sessions grey market activities, the current GMP ( ₹33) is showing signals towards the lower side. The lowest GMP is ₹0, while the highest GMP is ₹81, as per investorgain.com analysts.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decision.

