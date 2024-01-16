Medi Assist Healthcare Services IPO: Issue subscribed 68% on day 2 so far, retail portion fully booked; GMP steady
Medi Assist IPO, which is worth ₹1,171.58 crore, consists of offer-for-sale (OFS) by investors and promoters. Medi Assist IPO GMP today or grey market premium is +33, indicating a premium of ₹33 in the grey market.
Medi Assist Healthcare Services IPO subscription status: Within minutes of opening on the second day of subscription, the retail portion of Medi Assist IPO was fully subscribed. Medi Assist IPO subscription status is 68%, so far at 10:33 IST, on day 2.
