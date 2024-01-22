Medi Assist IPO: GMP jumps ahead of share listing date
Medi Assist IPO: Shares of Medi Assist Healthcare Services Ltd are available at a premium of ₹40 in the grey market today, say market observers
Medi Assist IPO: The listing date of the initial public offering (IPO) of Medi Assist Healthcare Services Ltd has been fixed on 23rd January 2024. As per the information available on the Indian exchanges, shares of Medi Assist Healthcare Services Ltd are going to list on BSE and NSE in a special pre-open session on 23rd January 2024 i.e. on Tuesday this week.
