Medi Assist IPO: GMP jumps ahead of share listing date

Medi Assist IPO: The listing date of the initial public offering (IPO) of Medi Assist Healthcare Services Ltd has been fixed on 23rd January 2024. As per the information available on the Indian exchanges, shares of Medi Assist Healthcare Services Ltd are going to list on BSE and NSE in a special pre-open session on 23rd January 2024 i.e. on Tuesday this week. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Meanwhile, after the announcement of Medi Assist IPO listing date, Medi Assist share price has surged in the grey market. According to stock market observers, Medi Assist share price is available at a premium of ₹40 in the grey market today, which is ₹4 higher than its weekend GMP of ₹36.

Medi Assist IPO GMP today As per the market observers, Medi Assist IPO grey market premium (GMP) today is ₹40, which is ₹4 higher than the weekend GMP of Modi Assist IPO. Market observers said that the public issue received a strong response from investors and the Dalal Street trend has also improved ahead of the weekend sessions. This could be the possible reason for the rise in positive sentiment regarding Modi Assist IPO. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On Friday, Medi Assist IPO GMP had risen from ₹25 to ₹36. This means that in the last three days, Medi Assist IPO GMP has risen from ₹25 to ₹40.

What does this GMP mean? According to stock market experts, Medi Assist IPO GMP today is ₹40, which means the grey market is expecting that Medi Assist IPO listing price would be around 458 ( ₹418 + ₹40), which is around 9.50 per cent higher than the Medi Assist IPO price band of ₹397 to ₹418 per equity share. This also means that the grey market is expecting a positive debut of Medi Assist shares on Dalal Street. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

However, stock market experts maintained that the grey market is not an ideal indicator to assess the expected listing premium from an initial offer. They said that the grey market is non-regulated and completely speculative. They went on to add that the grey market has nothing to do with the financials of the company and it involved even those who have high stakes involved with the public issue. They advised allottees to stick with the basics and scan the balance sheet of the company as it would give a concrete picture of the company's fundamentals.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!