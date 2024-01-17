Medi Assist IPO last date of subscription: GMP rises, check review, issue details, key dates. Should you subscribe?
Medi Assist Healthcare Services offers third-party administration services to insurance companies and has a pan-India healthcare provider network. Medi Assist IPO GMP is +44, indicating a premium in the grey market, with an estimated listing price of ₹462 per share.
Medi Assist Healthcare Services IPO opened for subscription on Monday, January 15, and will close today (Wednesday, January 17). The Medi Assist Healthcare Services IPO price band has been fixed in the range of ₹397 to ₹418 per equity share of the face value of ₹5. On the first day, Medi Assist Healthcare Services IPO got off to a slow start and was booked at 54%, but on the second day, within a few minutes of opening, the retail portion got fully booked, and towards the end of the day 2, the issue was 1.20 times.
