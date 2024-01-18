 Medi Assist IPO: Latest GMP, how to check allotment status online | Mint
Medi Assist IPO: Latest GMP, how to check allotment status online
Medi Assist IPO: Latest GMP, how to check allotment status online

 Asit Manohar

Medi Assist IPO GMP: Shares of the company are available at a premium of ₹25 in the grey market today

Medi Assist IPO allotment status: Once the share allocation is announced, a bidder will be able to check Medi Assist IPO allotment status online by logging in at the BSE or the website of the official registrar of the IPO
Medi Assist IPO allotment status: Once the share allocation is announced, a bidder will be able to check Medi Assist IPO allotment status online by logging in at the BSE or the website of the official registrar of the IPO (https://www.mediassist.in/)

Medi Assist IPO: Bidding for the initial public offering of Medi Assist Healthcare Services Ltd ended on Wednesday. In three days of bidding from 15th to 17th January 2024, the book build issue subscribed over 16 times against the original offer. Now, investors are eagerly waiting for finalisation of share allotment. In the wake of the T+3 listing rule, the Medi Assist IPO allotment date is expected today. So, those who applied for the public issue are advised to remain vigilant about the announcement of Medi Assist IPO allotment.

Medi Assist IPO allotment status links

Once the share allocation is announced, a bidder will be able to check Medi Assist IPO allotment status online by logging in at the BSE or the website of the official registrar of the IPO. The official registrar of the Medi Assist IPO is Link Intime Private Limited. However, for convenience, one can log in at the direct BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx or at the direct Link In time portal — linkintime.co.in/mipo/ipoallotment.html and check Medi Assist IPO allotment status online.

Medi Assist IPO allotment status check BSE

To check one's Medi Assist IPO allotment status online on BSE, one needs to log in at the direct BSE link bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx and follow the below-mentioned step-by-step guide:

1] Login at direct BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx;

2] Select Medi Assist Healthcare Services Limited IPO;

3] Enter Medi Assist Healthcare Services IPO application number;

4] Enter your PAN details;

5] Click on 'I'm not a robot'; and

6] Click on the 'Submit' button.

Your Medi Assist Healthcare Services IPO allotment status will become available on the computer monitor or the Smartphone screen.

Medi Assist IPO allotment status check Link Intime

To check one's Medi Assist IPO allotment status online by logging in at Link Intime's website, one needs to log in at direct Link Intime portal — linkintime.co.in/MIPO/Ipoallotment.html and follow the below-mentioned step by step guide:

1] Login at direct Link Intime web link — linkintime.co.in/MIPO/Ipoallotment.html;

2] Select Medi Assist Healthcare Services Limited IPO;

3] Enter your PAN details; and

4] Click on the 'Search' option.

Your Medi Assist Healthcare Services IPO allotment status will soon become available on the computer monitor or the Smartphone screen.

Medi Assist IPO GMP today

According to stock market observers, shares of Medi Assist Healthcare Services Limited are available at a premium of 25 in the grey market today. This means, the grey market is expecting that Medi Assist IPO listing price would be around 443 ( 418 + 25), which is around 6 per cent higher than its price band of 397 to 418 per equity share.

Published: 18 Jan 2024, 11:33 AM IST
