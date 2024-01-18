Medi Assist IPO: Latest GMP, how to check allotment status online
Medi Assist IPO GMP: Shares of the company are available at a premium of ₹25 in the grey market today
Medi Assist IPO: Bidding for the initial public offering of Medi Assist Healthcare Services Ltd ended on Wednesday. In three days of bidding from 15th to 17th January 2024, the book build issue subscribed over 16 times against the original offer. Now, investors are eagerly waiting for finalisation of share allotment. In the wake of the T+3 listing rule, the Medi Assist IPO allotment date is expected today. So, those who applied for the public issue are advised to remain vigilant about the announcement of Medi Assist IPO allotment.
