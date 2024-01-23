Medi Assist IPO listing date today. GMP, experts signal positive debut of shares

Medi Assist IPO: The listing date of the initial public offering (IPO) of Modi Assist Healthcare Services Ltd has been fixed on 23rd January 2024 i.e. today. As per the information available on the official website of BSE , Medi Assist share price will be listed on BSE and NSE in a special pre-open session on 23rd January 2024.

"Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that effective from Tuesday, January 23, 2024, the equity shares of Medi Assist Healthcare Services Limited shall be listed and admitted to dealings on the Exchange in the list of 'B' Group of Securities," BSE notice says.

According to stock market experts, Medi Assist IPO received a good response from investors, and the company is expected to sustain its business in the medium to long term. They said that Medi Assist share price may open on Indian bourses at a premium of ₹30 to ₹50 per share. Experts went on to add that Medi Assist IPO listing price would be around ₹450 to ₹470. Meanwhile, on the Medi Assist IPO listing date, Medi Assist share price is available at a premium of ₹40 in the grey market today.

Medi Assist IPO listing price

Speaking on Medi Assist IPO listing, Arun Kejriwal, Founder of Kejriwal Research and Investment Services said, "The public issue received a strong response from investors and market sentiments are also looking positive for the last couple of sessions. So, I am expecting a positive debut of Medi Assist shares on Dalal Street. I am expecting around ₹40 to ₹50 per share listing gain for the lucky allottees, or in other words, allottees may expect Medi Assist IPO listing price in ₹458 to ₹468 range."

See full details of Medi Assist IPO

View Full Image Infographic: Courtesy mintgenie

Expecting moderate premiums for the Medi Assist IPO allottees, Amit Goel, Co-Founder and Chief Global Strategist at Pace 360 said, "Medi Assist offers medical insurance and cashless hospitalization through a network of healthcare service providers. However, the company also acts as a mediator between (a) general and health insurance companies and their insured members, (b) insurance companies and healthcare providers (such as hospitals), and (c) the Government and beneficiaries of public health schemes. Medi Assist Healthcare collaborated with 36 insurance companies in India and worldwide as of March 31, 2023," adding, "We expect the listing of Medi Assist could be around ₹450 to ₹470."

According to stock market observers, Medi Assist share price is available at a premium of ₹40 in the grey market today. This means the grey market is expecting that Medi Assist IPO listing price would be around ₹458 ( ₹418 + ₹40).

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!