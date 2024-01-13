Medi Assist IPO opens next week. GMP, date, price, other details you should know
Medi Assist IPO GMP today: Shares of the health-tech company are available at a premium of ₹52 in grey market today, say market observers
Medi Assist Healthcare IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of Medi Assist Healthcare Limited is going to hit the Indian primary market on 15th January 2024 i.e. on Monday next week. The public issue will remain open for bidders till 17th January 2024. This means the issue will remain open for bidders from Monday to Wednesday next week. The health-tech company has fixed Medi Assist IPO price band at ₹397 to ₹418 per equity share. the book build issue is proposed for listing on BSE and NSE.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started