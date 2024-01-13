Medi Assist IPO opens next week. GMP, date, price, other details you should know

Medi Assist Healthcare IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of Medi Assist Healthcare Limited is going to hit the Indian primary market on 15th January 2024 i.e. on Monday next week. The public issue will remain open for bidders till 17th January 2024. This means the issue will remain open for bidders from Monday to Wednesday next week. The health-tech company has fixed Medi Assist IPO price band at ₹397 to ₹418 per equity share. the book build issue is proposed for listing on BSE and NSE. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Meanwhile, the book build issue is available for trade in the grey market. According to stock market observers, shares of Medi Assist Healthcare Limited are available at a premium of ₹52 in the grey market today.

Important Medi Assist IPO details 1] Medi Assist IPO price: The health-tech company has a fixed price band of the book build issue at ₹397 to ₹418 per equity share.

2] Medi Assist IPO date: The public issue will open on 15th January 2024 and it will remain open for bidding till 17th January 2024.

3] Medi Assist IPO GMP: Shares of the health-tech company are available at a premium of ₹52 in the grey market today.

4] Medi Assist IPO size: The book build issue aims to generate ₹1,171.58 crore from this public issue, which is a 100 per cent offer for sale (OFS).

5] Medi Assist IPO lot size: A bidder will be able to apply in lots and one lot of the book build issue will comprise 35 mcompany shares.

6] Medi Assist IPO allotment date: Finalisation of the share allocation is most likely on 18th January 2024 i.e. on Thursday next week.

7] Medi Assist IPO registrar: Link Intime India Private Limited has been appointed as the official registrar of this public issue.

8] Medi Assist IPO listing: The public issue is proposed for listing on BSE and NSE.

9] Medi Assist IPO listing date: The public issue may be listed on 22nd January 2024.

