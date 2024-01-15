Medi Assist IPO opens today. GMP, review, other details. Buy or not?
Medi Assist IPO GMP today: Shares of the health-tech company are available at a premium of ₹32 nin grey market today, say market observers
Medi Assist Healthcare IPO: The mainboard initial public offering (IPO) of the insurance-tech company has opened today and it will remain open till 17th January 2024. The company is a third-party administration (TPA) services provider to insurance companies and offers medical insurance and cashless hospitalization through a network of healthcare service providers. The insurance-tech company has fixed Medi Assist IPO price band at ₹397 to ₹418 per equity share. The book build issue is proposed for listing on BSE and NSE.
