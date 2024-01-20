Medi Assist IPO: What GMP signals as listing date fixed on 23rd January
Medi Assist IPO GMP today: Shares of the company are available at a premium of ₹36 in grey market today
Medi Assist IPO: The listing date for the initial public offering (IPO) of Medi Assist Healthcare Services Limited has been fixed on 23rd January 2024 i.e. on Tuesday next week. As per the information available on the BSE website, the equity shares of Medi Assist Healthcare Services Limited shall be listed and admitted to dealings on BSE and NSE in a special pre-open session on 23rd January 2024.
