 Medi Assist IPO: What GMP signals as listing date fixed on 23rd January | Mint
Business News/ Markets / Ipo/  Medi Assist IPO: What GMP signals as listing date fixed on 23rd January
Back Back

Medi Assist IPO: What GMP signals as listing date fixed on 23rd January

 Asit Manohar

Medi Assist IPO GMP today: Shares of the company are available at a premium of ₹36 in grey market today

Medi Assist IPO listing price: Grey market is signaling that allottees may gain around 8% on the Medi Assist IPO listing date.
Medi Assist IPO listing price: Grey market is signaling that allottees may gain around 8% on the Medi Assist IPO listing date. (https://www.mediassist.in/)

Medi Assist IPO: The listing date for the initial public offering (IPO) of Medi Assist Healthcare Services Limited has been fixed on 23rd January 2024 i.e. on Tuesday next week. As per the information available on the BSE website, the equity shares of Medi Assist Healthcare Services Limited shall be listed and admitted to dealings on BSE and NSE in a special pre-open session on 23rd January 2024.

"Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that effective from Tuesday, January 23, 2024, the equity shares of Medi Assist Healthcare Services Limited shall be listed and admitted to dealings on the Exchange in the list of 'B' Group of Securities," the BSE notice says.

Meanwhile, after the announcement of Medi Assist IPO listing date and trend reversal in the Indian stock market, grey market sentiment has turned positive regarding Medi Assist IPO. According to stock market observers, shares of Medi Assist Healthcare Services Ltd are available at a premium of 36 in the grey market today.

Medi Assist IPO GMP today

As per the market observers, Medi Assist IPO grey market premium (GMP) today is 36, which is 11 higher than Friday's GMP of 25 per equity share. They said that the rise in Medi Assist IPO GMP today can be attributed to the trend reversal on Dalal Street and the announcement of Medi Assist IPO listing date. After the announcement of Medi Assist IPO allotment status, allottees are eagerly waiting for the Medi Assist IPO listing date.

Medi Assist IPO listing price

On what does this Medi Assist IPO GMP mean, market observers said that Medi Assist IPO GMP today is 36, which means the grey market is signaling that Medi Assist IPO listing price would be around 454 ( 418 + 36). They said that the grey market is expecting around 8 per cent listing gain for allottees.

However, stock market experts maintained that the grey market is not an ideal indicator to assess the expected listing premium from an initial offer. They said that the grey market is non-regulated and completely speculative. They went on to add that the grey market has nothing to do with the financials of the company and it involved even those who have high stakes involved with the public issue. They advised allottees to stick with the basics and scan the balance sheet of the company as it would give a concrete picture of the company's fundamentals.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Asit Manohar
Chief Content Producer at Live Mint Digital Team
Published: 20 Jan 2024, 02:58 PM IST
