Medi Assist share price makes a lukewarm debut, stock opens with 10% premium at ₹460 on NSE
Medi Assist listing price: Medi Assist share price today made a lukewarm debut on the bourses today. On NSE, Medi Assist share price was listed at ₹460 per share, 10% higher than the issue price of ₹418. On BSE, Medi Assist share price was listed at ₹465 apiece, up 11.24% than the issue price.
