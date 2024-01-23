Medi Assist listing price: Medi Assist share price today made a lukewarm debut on the bourses today. On NSE, Medi Assist share price was listed at ₹460 per share, 10% higher than the issue price of ₹418. On BSE, Medi Assist share price was listed at ₹465 apiece, up 11.24% than the issue price. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Analysts predicted that Medi Assist share price would be between ₹450 and ₹470 per share. On day 3, Medi Assist IPO subscription status was 16.25 times. The Medi Assist IPO garnered a lot of interest from both retail and non-institutional investors (NII). Medi Assist Healthcare Services IPO's retail investors portion was subscribed 3.19 times, NII portion was subscribed 14.85 times, and QIB portion is booked 40.14 times.

Medi Assist Healthcare Services IPO raised ₹351.47 crore on Friday, January 12, allotting 84,08,449 equity shares to 35 anchor investors. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Medi Assist IPO details

Medi Assist Healthcare Services IPO details Medi Assist IPO, which is worth ₹1,171.58 crore, consists of offer-for-sale (OFS) by investors and promoters, among other current shareholders, who plans to sell 2.8 crore shares of the company. Therefore, the selling shareholders will receive the entire issue proceeds, less the IPO expenses. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Dr. Vikram Jit Singh Chhatwal, Bessemer India Capital Holding II Ltd., and Medimatter Health Management Private Limited are the company's promoters.

Investor Investcorp Private Equity Fund I and promoter Bessemer India Capital Holdings II decreased their ownership of Medi Assist Healthcare Services prior to the anchor book and IPO opening dates. On January 10, shares of the company valued at ₹536 crore were sold, according to a notice sent to investors on Financial Express (FE) on January 12.

The book running lead managers of the Medi Assist Healthcare IPO are Axis Bank Limited, IIFL Securities Limited, Nuvama Wealth Management Limited, and SBI Capital Markets Limited. The registrar of the offering is Link Intime India Private Ltd. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Medi Assist Healthcare Services IPO GMP today Medi Assist IPO GMP today or or grey market premium is +34. This indicates Medi Assist Healthcare Services share price were trading at a premium of ₹34 in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Medi Assist Healthcare Services share price was indicated at ₹452 apiece, which is 3.35% higher than the IPO price of ₹418. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decision. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

