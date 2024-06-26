Medicamen Organics IPO allotment in focus today: latest GMP, step-by-step guide to check status
Medicamen Organics IPO share allotment to be finalised today. Check status on Kfin Technologies Ltd portal. IPO subscription oversubscribed at 993.56 times. Refund process for non-allotted applicants starts June 27. Listing date scheduled for June 28.
Medicamen Organics IPO allotment date today: Medicamen Organics IPO share allotment will be finalised today (Wednesday, June 26). The investors who applied for Medicamen Organics IPO can check the Medicamen Organics IPO allotment status in the registrar's portal, which is Kfin Technologies Ltd. Medicamen Organics IPO opened for subscription on Friday, June 21, and closed on Tuesday, June 25. Medicamen Organics IPO subscription status was 993.56 times on the last day of bidding, as per data available on chittorgarh.com
