Medicamen Organics IPO allotment date today: Medicamen Organics IPO share allotment will be finalised today (Wednesday, June 26). The investors who applied for Medicamen Organics IPO can check the Medicamen Organics IPO allotment status in the registrar's portal, which is Kfin Technologies Ltd. Medicamen Organics IPO opened for subscription on Friday, June 21, and closed on Tuesday, June 25. Medicamen Organics IPO subscription status was 993.56 times on the last day of bidding, as per data available on chittorgarh.com {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Investors can figure out if and how many shares they have been granted by looking into the basis of allocation. The number of shares that have been awarded is also displayed in the IPO allotment status. The applicants who did not receive shares will start receiving their refunds from the corporation. Individuals who are allotted shares will get them in their demat accounts.

The initiation of the refund process will commence on Thursday, June 27 for individuals not given shares. On the same day, those who have been allocated will get their shares in their demat accounts.

Medicamen Organics IPO listing date is scheduled for Friday, June 28.

If you have applied for the Medicamen Organics IPO, you can do a Medicamen Organics IPO allotment status check online on the website of the IPO registrar, Kfin Technologies Ltd today. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Here's Medicamen Organics IPO allotment link - https://ris.kfintech.com/ipostatus/

Step 1: You can review the status by clicking the previously mentioned link, which will cause five links to emerge. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Step 2: Select Medicamen Organics IPO from the drop-down menu in the "Select IPO" section after opening one of the five specified URLs.

Step 3: To get to the status, select the Application No., Demat Account, or PAN.

Step 4: - If you select that option, enter the captcha code after the application number. Click "Submit." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

- Enter your account details and the captcha code if you select Demat Account. Press "Submit."

- To access the third option, PAN, enter your PAN number and the captcha. Press "Submit."

Medicamen Organics IPO GMP today Medicamen Organics IPO grey market premium is +50. This indicates Medicamen Organics share price were trading at a premium of ₹50 in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, Medicamen Organics IPO expected listing price was indicated at ₹84 apiece, which is 147.06% higher than the IPO price of ₹34.

Grey market trends for the past 13 sessions indicate that the IPO GMP is heading upward and that a good listing is anticipated. Analysts at investorgain.com estimate that the lowest GMP is ₹17 and the maximum GMP is ₹60. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

