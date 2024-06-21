Medicamen Organics IPO: Issue subscribed over 40 times on day 1; check subscription status, GMP and other details
The SME IPO received 8,95,20,000 applications against offered 4,02,96,000 shares on June 21. The IPO was subscribed over 40.25 times on the first day of bidding, as per NSE.
Medicamen Organics, which manufactures, and distributes pharmaceutical dosages, launched its initial public offerings (IPO) on June 21. The small and medium enterprise (SME) was subscribed over 40.25 times on the first day of subscription.
