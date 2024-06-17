Explore
Medicamen Organics IPO price band set at ₹32 - 34 per share; check GMP, other key details of SME IPO


Medicamen Organics IPO price band set at ₹32 - 34 per share; check GMP, other key details of SME IPO

Ankit Gohel

Medicamen Organics IPO price band has been set at ₹32 to ₹34 per share. At the upper-end of the price band the Medicamen Organics IPO size is ₹10.54 crore, consisting of a fresh issue of 31 lakh equity shares.

Medicamen Organics IPO is an SME IPO which opens for subscription on Friday, June 21, and closes on Tuesday, June 25. (Image: Company Website)Premium
Medicamen Organics IPO is an SME IPO which opens for subscription on Friday, June 21, and closes on Tuesday, June 25. (Image: Company Website)

Medicamen Organics IPO: Pharmaceutical dosages manufacturer Medicamen Organics is set to launch its initial public offering (IPO) on June 21. The company plans to raise over 10 crore from the IPO and has announced the price band and other details of the IPO.

Medicamen Organics IPO price band has been set at 32 to 34 per share. At the upper-end of the price band the Medicamen Organics IPO size is 10.54 crore, consisting of a fresh issue of 31 lakh equity shares.

The IPO lot size is 4,000 shares and the minimum investment amount required by retail investors is 136,000.

Medicamen Organics IPO is an SME IPO which opens for subscription on Friday, June 21, and closes on Tuesday, June 25. The IPO allotment date is June 26, and the listing date is June 28. Medicamen Organics shares will be listed on NSE SME.

The company proposes to utilize the net issue proceeds towards funding of expenses for product registration in the international markets, plant updation and increase in production capacity, funding working capital requirements and general corporate purposes.

Bal Kishan Gupta is the promoter of the company.

GYR Capital Advisors Pvt Ltd is the book running lead manager of the Medicamen Organics IPO, while Kfin Technologies is the IPO registrar.

Medicamen Organics reported a net profit of 95.78 lakh upon a revenue of 22.96 crore in FY23. This was a sharp increase from a net profit of 9.23 lakh and revenue of 21.18 crore in FY22.

For the six months ended September 2023, the company’s net profit was 1.29 crore and revenue was 11.32 crore.

Medicamen Organics GMP Today

Medicamen Organics GMP today, or grey market premium today, is 50 per share, as per stock market observers. This indicates that Medicamen Organics shares are trading higher by 50 than their issue price in the grey market.

The GMP today suggests that Medicamen Organics shares are trading with a hefty premium of 147.06% at 84 apiece in the grey market, as against the IPO price of 34 per share.

Published: 17 Jun 2024, 09:23 AM IST
