Medicamen Organics IPO price band set at ₹32 - 34 per share; check GMP, other key details of SME IPO
Medicamen Organics IPO price band has been set at ₹32 to ₹34 per share. At the upper-end of the price band the Medicamen Organics IPO size is ₹10.54 crore, consisting of a fresh issue of 31 lakh equity shares.
Medicamen Organics IPO: Pharmaceutical dosages manufacturer Medicamen Organics is set to launch its initial public offering (IPO) on June 21. The company plans to raise over ₹10 crore from the IPO and has announced the price band and other details of the IPO.
