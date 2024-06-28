Medicamen Organics shares make a bumper debut; list with 305% premium at ₹137.85 on NSE SME
Medicamen Organics shares were listed at ₹137.85 apiece on NSE SME, a premium of 305.44% to the IPO price of ₹34 per share.
