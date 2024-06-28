Explore
Active Stocks
Fri Jun 28 2024 10:59:31
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 860.45 1.93%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 176.35 1.26%
  1. Bharti Airtel share price
  2. 1,459.85 -0.81%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 335.20 1.10%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 382.00 1.43%
Business News/ Markets / Ipo/  Medicamen Organics shares make a bumper debut; list with 305% premium at 137.85 on NSE SME
BackBack

Medicamen Organics shares make a bumper debut; list with 305% premium at ₹137.85 on NSE SME

Ankit Gohel

Medicamen Organics shares were listed at ₹137.85 apiece on NSE SME, a premium of 305.44% to the IPO price of ₹34 per share.

Medicamen Organics IPO listing was stronger than the market expectations. Medicamen Organics IPO GMP today ahead of the listing was ₹70 per share, indicating a listing premium of more than 205%. (Image: Company Website)Premium
Medicamen Organics IPO listing was stronger than the market expectations. Medicamen Organics IPO GMP today ahead of the listing was 70 per share, indicating a listing premium of more than 205%. (Image: Company Website)

Medicamen Organics share price made a stellar stock market debut on Friday as the stock was listed at 137.85 apiece on NSE SME, a premium of 305.44% to the issue price of 34 per share.

Medicamen Organics IPO listing was stronger than the market expectations. Medicamen Organics IPO GMP today ahead of the listing was 70 per share, indicating a listing premium of more than 205%.

The initial public offering (IPO) of pharmaceutical dosages manufacturer Medicamen Organics Ltd was launched on June 21 and the bidding ended on June 25. Medicamen Organics IPO allotment was fixed on June 26 and the listing date is June 28.

Also Read: Emcure Pharmaceuticals IPO: Price band fixed at 960-1,008 apiece; check GMP, issue details, more

Medicamen Organics IPO price band was set at 32 to 34 per share. At the upper-end of the price band, the company raised 10.54 crore from the book-built issue which was entirely a fresh issue of 31 lakh equity shares.

Medicamen Organics IPO saw a massive demand from investors across the board as the issue was subscribed by 993.56 times in total. 

The public issue was subscribed 1,309.77 times in the retail category, 173.03 times in the Qualified Institutional Bidders (QIB) category, and 1,343.83 times in the Non-Institutional Investors (NII) category.

Also Read: Bansal Wire Industries IPO to open on July 3; sets price band at 243-256 per share

The company proposes to utilize the net issue proceeds for funding of expenses proposed to be incurred towards Product registration in the international markets, plant updation and increase in production capacity, funding working capital requirements and general corporate purposes.

GYR Capital Advisors Private Limited is the book running lead manager of the Medicamen Organics IPO, while Kfin Technologies is the IPO registrar. 

Read all IPO news here

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 28 Jun 2024, 10:01 AM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue