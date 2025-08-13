Medistep Healthcare IPO allotment to be out soon: Here are steps to check status online, GMP as focus shifts to listing

Medistep Healthcare IPO: The issue that saw the subscription period end on 12 August is likely to see allotment out soon.

Medistep Healthcare shares will list on NSE SME, with a tentative listing date of August 18, 2025.

Fast Track Finsec Pvt.Ltd. is the book running lead manager, while Cameo Corporate Services Ltd. is the registrar for the offering. The company's market maker is Nirman Share Brokers Pvt. Ltd.

Since the Medistep Healthcare shares are to list on the NSE SME and Cameo Corporate Services Ltd. is the registrar for the issue, the investors can check allotment status on the NSE website or the registrar Cameo Corporate Services Ltd website.

Also Read | Shreeji Shipping Global IPO: 10 key things to know from the RHP

Here are steps to check status online, GMP as focus shifts to listing

Steps to check Medistep Healthcare IPO allotment status online on registrar's website Step 1: Go to the website of Registrar Cameo Corporate Services Limited to check the Medistep Healthcare IPO allotment status by clicking the link:

Step 2- Click on any one of the given links.

Step 3: Select Medistep Healthcare from the ‘Select company name’ dropdown menu. (Note: the company name will only appear once the allotment status is out.)

Step 4: Select from the selection type any of the following: the application number, the PAN number, or the DP number.

Step 5: Enter the details from the option selected on the Value Box

Step 6: Click the SUBMIT button after entering the captcha.

Also Read | JSW Cement IPO listing tomorrow:Here’s what GMP hints ahead of debut

Steps to check status of Medistep Healthcare IPO allotment on the NSE website Step 1: Go to the NSE website:

Step 2: Choose the option "Details of the Equity & SME IPO Bid."

Step 3: Under the selection symbol option, select "MEDISTEP" from the dropdown

Step 4: Thereafter, enter your details as application number and PAN information.

Step 5: Press “Submit.”

Medistep Healthcare GMP On Auust 13, Medistep Healthcare IPO GMP, or the Grey Market Premium, stood at +12. This means that Medistep Healthcare shares are selling in the grey market at an ₹12 premium over the issue price's upper range of 43.

Investors anticipate Medistep Healthcare shares to be listed at a premium of 27.91%, or ₹12, above the upper range of the offering price of ₹43.