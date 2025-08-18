Medistep Healthcare IPO listing: Shares list at 23% premium, soon slip to lower circuit

Medistep Healthcare IPO listing: Medistep Healthcare's share price made an impressive debut on Monday, August 18, but soon slipped to hit its lower circuit despite positive market sentiment.

Medistep Healthcare listed at ₹53 on the NSE on Monday, a premium of 23.3 per cent from its issue price of ₹43. However, the SME stock soon erased gains to hit its 5 per cent lower circuit of ₹50.35. Around 11 AM, the stock was locked in its 5 per cent lower circuit even as the equity benchmark Nifty 50 traded with a solid gain of over a per cent.

The stock's listing slightly exceeded grey market expectations, as the latest grey market premium (GMP) indicated that it could be listed at a premium of 19 per cent.

Grey markets were expecting a healthy listing after the SME IPO saw a solid subscription of 382 times.

Medistep Healthcare is a pharmaceutical company. Its core business activities are the manufacturing of sanitary pads and energy powder, and the trading and distribution of pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, surgical, and intimate care products.

Medistep Healthcare IPO details The SME IPO of Medistep Healthcare was entirely a fresh issue of 37.44 lakh shares aimed at raising ₹16 crore. The IPO was priced at ₹43 apiece.

Fast Track Finsec Pvt Ltd was the book-running lead manager of the Medistep Healthcare IPO, while Cameo Corporate Services Limited was the registrar.

The issue witnessed an overall subscription of 382 times, with retail portion booked 461 times and the segment reserved for NIIs subscribed to 289 times.

The company intends to use the funds for funding of capital expenditure towards the purchase of plant and machinery for expansion at the existing manufacturing facility, meeting working capital needs and for general corporate purposes.

