Speaking to reporters, Reddy said the company's growth depends on sales and number of stores being added every year. "Last year we put in 350 stores despite Covid being there and this year despite closing down two months because the Covid second phase again in the first half we had 350 which basically means that we are able to add stores 700 stores this year," he said. The retail chain is also focusing on increasing sales from private label goods, Reddy said as quoted by PTI.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}