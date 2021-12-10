MedPlus Health IPO opens next week. GMP, other details in 10 points

MedPlus Health IPO is opening for subscription next week. Its 3-day subscription will open on 13th December 2021 and it will remain open for bidding till 15th December 2021. Price band of the book built issue has been fixed at ₹780 to ₹796 per equity share. The pharmacy retailer company aims to raise ₹1,398.30 crore from its public offer ( ₹600 crore from fresh issue and ₹798.30 crore from OFS or Offer for Sale). According to market observers, shares of MedPlus Health are available at a premium of ₹285 in grey market today.

We list out important MedPlus Health IPO details in 10 points:

1] MedPlus Health IPO GMP: As per the market observers, shares of MedPlus have started to trade in the grey market ahead of its subscription opening. They said that MedPlus Health IPO GMP today is ₹285, which means grey market is expecting this public issue to list around ₹1081 ( ₹796 + ₹285). So, grey market today is expecting around 35 per cent listing gain from MedPlus Health IPO.

2] MedPlus Health IPO price: Indian's second largest pharmacy retailer company has fixed price band of its public offer at ₹780 to ₹796 per equity share.

3] MedPlus Health IPO subscription date: Bidding for the public issue will open on 13th December 2021 and it will remain open for bidding till 15th December 2021.

4] MedPlus Health IPO size: The pharmacy retailer company aims to raise ₹1,398.30 crore from its public issue, out of which ₹600 crore is aimed from fresh issue whereas ₹798.30 crore is targeted via OFS.

5] MedPlus Health IPO lot size: A bidder will be able to apply for the IPO in lots and one lot of the IPO comprises 18 company shares.

6] MedPlus Health IPO application limit: One bidder can apply for minimum one lot and maximum 13 lots.

7] MedPlus Health IPO investment limit: As one bidder can apply 1 to 13 lots of the IPO, minimum investment allowed in the public issue is ₹14,328 ( ₹796 x 18) whereas maximum investment allowed to single bidder is ₹1,86,264 [( ₹796 x 18) x 13].

8] MedPlus Health IPO allotment date: The tentative date for finalisation of share allocation is 20th December 2021. Initiation of refund may begin on 21st December 2021 and credit of shares in the Demat Account of allottees may take place on 22nd December 2021.

9] MedPlus Health IPO listing: Shares of the company will list on both NSE and BSE and the expected date of MedPlus Health IPO listing is 23rd December 2021.

10] MedPlus Health IPO registrar: Official registrar of the IPO is KFintech Private Limited.

