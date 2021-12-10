MedPlus Health IPO opens next week. GMP, other details in 10 points

MedPlus Health IPO is opening for subscription next week. Its 3-day subscription will open on 13th December 2021 and it will remain open for bidding till 15th December 2021. Price band of the book built issue has been fixed at ₹780 to ₹796 per equity share. The pharmacy retailer company aims to raise ₹1,398.30 crore from its public offer ( ₹600 crore from fresh issue and ₹798.30 crore from OFS or Offer for Sale). According to market observers, shares of MedPlus Health are available at a premium of ₹285 in grey market today.

