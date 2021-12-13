Medplus Health IPO opens today. GMP, other details in 10 points

3] Medplus IPO subscribe or not: Giving her review on Medplus Health IPO; Aprajita Saxena, Research Analyst at Trustline Securities said, "Medplus Health Services is India's second-largest pharmacy retailer in terms of the number of stores and revenue. It has strong pharmacy retail network of 2,165 stores and the company is second largest retail pharmacy in India. Solid brand reputation, customer proposition, omni-channel platform and strong financial metrics are some of the strong fundamentals that may favour the public issue. Due to the positive sentiments listing gain could be of ₹300 and listing price around ₹1096 apiece for this pharmacy stock."