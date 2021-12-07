The IPO frenzy will continue next week as pharmacy retail chain MedPlus Health Services has fixed a price band of ₹780-796 a share for its ₹1,398 crore initial share-sale, which will open for public subscription on Monday, December 13. The three-day initial public offering (IPO) will close on December 15.

The initial share-sale comprises fresh issuance of equity shares worth 600 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of up to equity shares aggregating up to ₹798 crore by promoter and existing shareholders. The company has cut the OFS size to ₹798 crore from ₹1,038.7 crore.

The issue includes a reservation of equity shares worth ₹5 crore for the company's employees who will receive those shares at a discount of ₹78 per share to final issue price.

Proceeds of the fresh issue will be used for funding working capital requirements of the company's subsidiary, Optival. MedPlus was founded in 2006 by Gangadi Madhukar Reddy, who is the company's managing director and chief executive officer. Axis Capital, Credit Suisse Securities (India), Nomura Financial Advisory and Securities (India) and Edelweiss Financial Services are the book running lead managers to the issue.

The Hyderabad-based pharmacy retailer offers a wide range of products, including pharmaceutical and wellness products such as medicines, vitamins, medical devices and test kits, and FMCG products such as home and personal care products, including toiletries, baby care products, soaps and detergents and sanitisers.

The company maintains a strong focus on scaling up its store network, having grown from operating initial 48 stores in Hyderabad at the conception of the business to operating India's second largest pharmacy retail network of over 2,000 stores distributed across Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Odisha, West Bengal and Maharashtra, as of March 31, 2021.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.