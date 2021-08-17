MedPlus Health Services files DRHP for 1,639 cr IPO

Medplus was also the first pharmacy retailer in India to offer an omni-channel platform and continues to scale up its retail store network. The company maintains a strong focus on scaling up its store network, having grown from operating initial 48 stores in Hyderabad at the conception of the business to operating India's second largest pharmacy retail network of over 2,000 stores distributed across Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Odisha, West Bengal and Maharashtra, as of March 31, 2021. Axis Capital, Credit Suisse Securities (India), Nomura Financial Advisory and Securities (India) and Edelweiss Financial Services have been appointed as merchant bankers to advice the company on the IPO. The equity shares are proposed to be listed on BSE and NSE.