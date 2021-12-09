As the IPO craze continues, MedPlus Health Services' three day initial public offering (IPO) is set to open next week on Monday, December 13, which will conclude on December 15. The pharmacy retail chain has fixed a price band of ₹780-796 per share for its ₹1,398 crore public issue.

MedPlus Health shares grey market premium (GMP) today has surged to ₹305, according to market observers. The company's shares are expected to list on exchanges on December 23, 2021.

The initial share sale comprises fresh issuance of equity shares worth 600 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of up to equity shares aggregating up to ₹798 crore by promoter and existing shareholders. Axis Capital, Credit Suisse Securities (India), Nomura Financial Advisory and Securities (India) and Edelweiss Financial Services are the book running lead managers to the issue.

Proceeds of the fresh issue will be used for funding working capital requirements of the company's subsidiary, Optival. As of June 31, 2021, the company has a strong pharmacy retail network of 2,165 stores across Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Odisha, West Bengal, and Maharashtra. MedPlus Health Services had received markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India's (Sebi) go ahead in November to raise funds through IPO.

Founded in 2006 by Gangadi Madhukar Reddy, MedPlus Health is the second largest pharmacy retailer in India. The company offers a wide range of products that includes pharmaceutical and wellness products, and fast-moving consumer goods, such as home and personal care products.

