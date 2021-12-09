MedPlus IPO: GMP rises ahead of subscription opening next week

Proceeds of the fresh issue will be used for funding working capital requirements of the company's subsidiary, Optival. As of June 31, 2021, the company has a strong pharmacy retail network of 2,165 stores across Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Odisha, West Bengal, and Maharashtra. MedPlus Health Services had received markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India's (Sebi) go ahead in November to raise funds through IPO.