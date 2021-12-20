Medplus IPO share allotment today. How to check application status online

2 min read.Updated: 20 Dec 2021, 07:51 AM IST Edited By Asit Manohar
Medplus IPO allotment status check: Bidders can check application status online at BSE website or at the website of official registrar of the public offer
Listen to this article
Medplus IPO: Finalisation of Medplus Health share allocation is expected today as tentative Medplus IPO allotment date is 20th December 2021. Those who have applied for the public issue worth ₹1,398.30 crore are advised to check Medplus IPO allotment status online at BSE website or at the website of official registrar of the public offer. The official registrar of the public offer is KFintech Private Limited.
As mentioned-above, bidders can check Medplus IPO application status online by logging in at the BSE website — bseindia.com or at the KFintech website — karisma.kfintech.com. However, bidders can login at direct BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx or at direct KFintech link — kprism.kfintech.com/ipostatus and check share allotment status online.
Medplus IPO allotment status check at KFintech
To check one's share allotment status online at KFintech's website, bidders can login at above-mentioned direct KFintech link and follow the below-mentioned step by step guide:
1] Login at the direct KFintech link — kprism.kfintech.com/ipostatus/;
2] Select Medplus Health IPO;
3] Select either of Application Number or DPID/Client ID or PAN (Let's take application number);