Medplus IPO share allotment today. How to check application status online

Medplus IPO: Finalisation of Medplus Health share allocation is expected today as tentative Medplus IPO allotment date is 20th December 2021. Those who have applied for the public issue worth ₹1,398.30 crore are advised to check Medplus IPO allotment status online at BSE website or at the website of official registrar of the public offer. The official registrar of the public offer is KFintech Private Limited. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Links for Medplus IPO allotment status check

Links for Medplus IPO allotment status check

As mentioned-above, bidders can check Medplus IPO application status online by logging in at the BSE website — bseindia.com or at the KFintech website — karisma.kfintech.com. However, bidders can login at direct BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx or at direct KFintech link — kprism.kfintech.com/ipostatus and check share allotment status online.

Medplus IPO allotment status check at KFintech

To check one's share allotment status online at KFintech's website, bidders can login at above-mentioned direct KFintech link and follow the below-mentioned step by step guide:

1] Login at the direct KFintech link — kprism.kfintech.com/ipostatus/;

2] Select Medplus Health IPO;

4] Enter Medplus Health IPO application number;

5] Fill Captcha; and

6] Click at 'Submit' button.

Your Medplus Health IPO allotment status will become available on the computer monitor or on the Smartphone screen.

Medplus Health IPO allotment status check on BSE

Those who want to check their IPO application status online at BSE are advised to login at above-mentioned direct BSE link and follow the below-mentioned steps:

1] Login at the direct link to BSE website — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx;

2] Select Medplus Health IPO;

3] Enter your Medplus Health IPO application number;

4] Enter your PAN details;

5] Click at 'I'm not a robot'; and

6] Click at 'Submit' button.

Your Medplus Health IPO allotment status will become available on the computer monitor or on the Smartphone screen.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}