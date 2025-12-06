Meesho IPO allotment likely on Monday; GMP, how to check status online on BSE, NSE, registrar website

Meesho IPO allotment: The initial public offering (IPO) of e-commerce company Meesho saw a strong response from investors. The book build issue, which combined a fresh issue of about 38.29 crore shares to raise ₹4,250 crore, and an offer for sale (OFS) of 10.55 crore shares, saw an overall subscription of 79 times.

With a price band of ₹105 to ₹111 per share, the ₹5,421.20 crore IPO opened for subscription on Wednesday, December 3, and concluded on Friday, December 5.

Share allotment is expected to be finalised on Monday, December 8, after which shares will be credited to the demat accounts of successful bidders on Tuesday, December 9. Meesho shares are expected to list on the BSE and the NSE on Wednesday, December 10.

Meesho IPO GMP today According to sources, Meesho shares are trading at a premium in grey markets. On December 6 morning, the grey market premium (GMP) of Meesho IPO was ₹46.5.

With the issue's upper price band of ₹111, Meesho shares are expected to debut at ₹157.5, at a premium of nearly 42% over the issue price.

Meesho IPO subscription status As per exchange data, Meesho IPO saw an overall subscription of 79.03 times, receiving bids for 21,96,67,00,770 shares against 27,79,38,446 offered.

The segment reserved for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) was booked 120.18 times, receiving bids for 18,07,17,42,600 shares against 15,03,69,511 shares on offer for the segment.

The non-institutional investors (NIIs) subscribed 38.16 times, bidding for 2,92,11,08,400 shares, compared to the 7,65,41,361 shares offered to them.

The retail investors' segment was booked 19.08 times, as they bid for 97,38,49,770 shares, compared to the 5,10,27,574 shares on offer.

How to check Meesho IPO allotment status online? Investors who bet on the Meesho IPO can check the share allotment status online on the registrar's website. They can also check the share allotment status on the official websites of the BSE and the NSE.

KFin Technologies Limited was the official registrar of the book build issue.

How to check Meesho IPO share allotment status on the registrar's website? One can follow these steps to check the share allotment status:

Step 1: Visit the registrar's website with this direct weblink

Step 2: Select 'Meesho IPO' from the "Select IPO" dropdown

Step 3: Select either 'Application No., Demat Account or PAN' and fill in the details

Step 4: Hit the 'Submit' button.

Your Meesho IPO allotment status will appear on your computer screen or mobile phone.

How to check Meesho IPO allotment status on BSE? Step 1: Log in to the BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx;

Step 2: Select 'Equity' in the issue type option;

Step 3: Select 'Meesho IPO;

Step 4: Fill in the application number or PAN card details in the given space;

Step 5: Click on 'I'm not a robot' and

Step 6: Click on the 'Search' option.

Your Meesho IPO allotment status will appear on your computer screen or mobile phone.

How to check Meesho IPO allotment status on NSE? Step 1: Go to the official website of NSE using the following link: https://www.nseindia.com/products/dynaContent/equities/ipos/ipo_login.jsp

Step 2: Select the “Equity & SME IPO bid details”;

Step 3: Select Meesho from the “Select Symbol” dropdown;

Step 4: Enter your PAN and Application No.

Step 5: Hit “Submit”

