Meesho IPO day 1: GMP, subscription status, date, price to review. Apply or not?

Meesho IPO day 1: The initial public offering (IPO) of Meesho Ltd. is set to hit the Indian primary market today. The public issue will remain open until 5 December 2025. The e-commerce company that operates on a zero-business model has declared the Meesho IPO price band at ₹105 to ₹111 per equity share. The Fresh Capital-cum Offer for Sale is a combination of fresh issue and an offer for sale (OFS). The company aims to raise ₹5,421.20 crore, out of which ₹4,250 crore is intended to be raised through the issuance of fresh shares. The remaining ₹1,171.20 crore is reserved for the OFS route. The mainboard IPO is proposed for listing on the BSE and the NSE.

According to market observers, shares of Meesho Ltd. are available in the grey market ahead of the Meesho IPO issue opening date. They said that Meesho shares are available at a premium of ₹47 in the grey market today, which is ₹5 higher than yesterday's Meesho IPO GMP of ₹42. This means Meesho IPO GMP (Grey Market Premium) today is ₹42.

Meesho IPO details Here we list out important Meesho IPO details that you may like to know before investing:

1] Meesho IPO GMP today: According to market observers, shares of Meesho Ltd are available at a premium of ₹47 in the grey market today, which is ₹5 higher than yesterday's premium of ₹42 per share.

2] Meesho IPO date: The public issue has opened today and will remain open until 5 December 2025.

3] Meesho IPO price: The e-commerce company that operates on a zero-commission business model has declared the Meesho IPO price band at ₹105 to ₹111 per equity share.

4] Meesho IPO size: The e-commerce company aims to raise ₹5,421.20 crore, out of which ₹4,250 crore is intended through the issuance of fresh shares. The remaining ₹1,171.20 crore is reserved for the OFS route.

5] Meesho IPO lot size: A bidder will be able to apply for the mainboard IPO in lots, and one lot of the book build issue comprises 135 company shares.

6] Meesho IPO allotment date: The most likely date for share allotment is 6 December 2025. However, in the case of a delay due to Saturday falling on 6 December 2025, the most likely Meesho IPO allotment date will be 8 December 2025.

7] Meesho IPO registrar: KFin Technologies has been appointed the official registrar of the fresh capital-cum offer for sale.

8] Meesho IPO lead managers: Kotak Mahindra Capital, JP Morgan India, Morgan Stanley India, Axis Capital, and Citigroup Global Markets India have been appointed lead managers of the public issue.

9] Meesho IPO listing date: The public issue is proposed for listing on the BSE and the NSE, and the most likely date for share listing is 10 December 2025.

Meesho IPO: Apply or not? 10] Meesho IPO review: Assigning a 'subscribe' tag for long-term, Master Capital Services, said, "Meesho Limited is one of the largest pure-play e-commerce companies with a focus on providing ‘Everyday Low Prices’ to consumers. The company aims to increase its consumer base and transaction frequency by expanding product listings and seller base. It intends to further invest in technology and product development, as well as enhance AI capabilities. The company is focused on making e-commerce affordable and accessible for consumers across India. Investors may consider the IPO as a potential long-term investment opportunity."

Swastika Investmart has also assigned a 'buy' tag to the public issue, saying, "Meesho has successfully carved out a niche in Tier-2/3 cities where Amazon and Flipkart struggle to penetrate deeply. It has turned Free Cash Flow (FCF) positive in FY25, despite the reported Net Profit remaining negative due to one-off items. At a valuation of approximately $6 billion ( ₹50,000 crore), it is priced at roughly 5.5 times Price-to-Sales (P/S) ratio (FY25). This is attractive compared to Zomato (which often trades at more than 10x Sales). Aggressive investors can subscribe for both listing gain and long-term."

ICICI Direct, Marwadi Shares and Finance, SBI Securities, and Ventura Securities have also assigned a 'subscribe' tag to the Meesho IPO.

Key Takeaways Meesho aims to raise ₹5,421.20 crore through its IPO, focusing on expanding its consumer base and product listings.

The IPO price band is set between ₹105 to ₹111, with a potential grey market premium of ₹47.

Analysts suggest a 'subscribe' tag for long-term investment, highlighting Meesho's unique market position and positive cash flow.