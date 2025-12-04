Meesho IPO Day 2 LIVE: Issue subscribed 2.89 times so far. Here's GMP, subscription status, review, other details

Meesho IPO Day 2 LIVE: Meesho IPO opened for subscription on Tuesday, December 3. The issue has so far been subscribed over 2.46 times on the first day of bidding.
The Meesho IPO, valued at ₹5,421 crore, comprises a fresh issue of 38.29 crore shares totaling ₹4,250 crore and an offer for sale of 10.55 crore shares amounting to ₹1,171.20 crore.
The IPO price band has been set between ₹105 and ₹111 per share. Retail investors must apply for at least one lot of 135 shares and can apply for up to 13 lots. At the top end of the price band, ₹111 per share, the minimum investment for a single lot comes to ₹14,985.
The company intends to allocate its IPO funds across several areas: ₹480 crore for compensation of AI and technology teams at its subsidiary Meesho Technologies Private Limited (MTPL), ₹1,390 crore for cloud infrastructure, and ₹1,020 crore for marketing and brand-building activities. It will also use a portion of the proceeds for acquisitions, strategic projects, and general corporate needs.
Meesho IPO Day 2 LIVE: Advising investors to apply for the Meesho IPO, Abhinav Tiwari, Research Analyst at Bonanza, said, "Meesho operates in a highly competitive Indian e-commerce market with weaker fundamentals. Despite achieving 1.8 billion annual transactions and a 5.3x FY25 PS valuation, Meesho reported adjusted EBITDA losses of Rs. 5,518 crore in H1 FY26. While the company has recently achieved positive free cash flows, the path to sustainable profitability remains uncertain, with H1FY26 showing deteriorating contribution margins at 3.8% compared to 5.6% in FY24. The company faces intense competition from established players Amazon and Flipkart while still burning capital on marketing and technology investments."
Meesho IPO Day 2 LIVE: By the end of Day 2, the IPO was subscribed 2.89 times overall. Retail investors bid 5.04 times their allotted quota, the NII category saw 2.95 times subscription, and the QIB portion was subscribed 2.13 times.
Meesho IPO Day 2 LIVE: Rajan Shinde, Research Analyst at Mehta Equities, said, while giving a 'subscribe' tag for the long-term " tag, said, " By looking at the financials, the Company has delivered healthy growth, with revenue from operations rising 32.8% YoY in FY2024 and 23.3% in FY2025, though profitability remains negative as the company continues to invest in growth and ecosystem expansion. At the upper price band of Rs. 111, the issue is seeking a market capitalisation of Rs. 50,096 crore. Based on FY2025 actuals, the company is valued at approx ~5.3x Market-Cap to sales, and at around ~4.9x FY2026 annualised revenue, which appears fairly priced relative to listed new-age tech peers."
Meesho IPO Day 2 LIVE: According to market observers, shares of Meesho Ltd. are available in the grey market at a powerful premium. They said that Meesho shares are available at a premium of ₹51 in the grey market today, which is ₹4 higher than yesterday's Meesho IPO GMP (Grey Market Premium) of ₹47.
Meesho IPO Day 2 LIVE: By the end of Day 1, the IPO was subscribed 2.35 times overall. Retail investors bid 3.86 times their allotted quota, the NII category saw 1.80 times subscription, and the QIB portion was subscribed 2.12 times.