Meesho IPO allotment date LIVE Updates: Step-by-step guide to check status; GMP hints 38% listing pop

Meesho IPO allotment date LIVE Updates: The Meesho IPO share allotment will be finalised on Monday, December 8. Investors who applied for the Meesho IPO can check the Meesho IPO allotment status in the registrar's portal, which is Kfin Technologies Ltd.
Meesho IPO GMP today is ₹42. Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Meesho is indicated at ₹153 apiece, which is 37.84% higher than the IPO price of ₹111.
Investors can determine their share allocations and quantities by checking the allocation guidelines. Additionally, a key factor in assessing the IPO allotment status is the total number of shares available. The company will initiate the refund process for applicants who were not allocated any shares. Shares that have been assigned will be deposited into an individual's demat account.
For individuals who were not allocated shares, the refund procedure will begin on Tuesday, December 9. Individuals who were allocated shares will get them in their demat accounts the same day. Meesho IPO listing date is scheduled for Wednesday, December 10.
The initial public offering of Meesho, an e-commerce company supported by SoftBank, was oversubscribed by 79.02 times on the last day of bidding on Friday, December 5.
Meesho IPO intends to use the funds for investments in cloud infrastructure, marketing and branding efforts, as well as to support expansion through acquisitions and other strategic initiatives, alongside general corporate objectives.
(Stay tuned with more updates)
Meesho IPO allotment date LIVE Updates: The initial public offering (IPO) of Meesho, an e-commerce company backed by SoftBank, was subscribed 79.02 times on its final bidding day, which was Friday.
The IPO, valued at ₹5,421 crore, garnered bids for 21,96,29,80,575 shares, compared to the 27,79,38,446 shares available, as per NSE data.
The Qualified Institutional Buyers' (QIB) segment experienced a remarkable subscription rate of 120.18 times, while the quota for non-institutional investors was subscribed 38.15 times. The Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) allocation saw a subscription level of 19.04 times.
Meesho IPO allotment date LIVE Updates: Guide to check status
Step 1:
Go to the official NSE website at https://www1.nseindia.com/products/dynaContent/equities/ipos/ipo_login.jsp
Step 2:
Register using your PAN by clicking on the 'Click here to sign up' link on the NSE site.
Step 3:
Enter your username, password, and the captcha code.
Step 4:
On the next page, you will be able to check the status of your IPO allocation.
Meesho IPO allotment date LIVE Updates:
Step 1:
Visit the allotment section on the official BSE website at https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx.
Step 2:
From the options listed under 'Issue Type,' select 'Equity.'
Step 3:
From the dropdown menu, pick the 'Issue Name' and indicate the specific IPO.
Step 4:
Enter your application number or PAN.
Meesho IPO allotment date LIVE Updates: Step-by-Step Guide
Step 1:
Go to the Kfin Technologies Ltd website: https://ipostatus.kfintech.com/
Once you click on the link, you'll see the option to check the status through one of five different choices.
Step 2:
After selecting one of the five links, choose "Meesho IPO " from the dropdown menu labeled "Select IPO."
Step 3:
To check the status, provide your PAN, Demat account number, or application number.
Step 4:
- If you select the application number, begin by entering your application number followed by the captcha code. Then, press "Submit."
- If you choose the Demat Account option, enter your account details along with the captcha code. Then click "Submit."
- For the third option, which is PAN, input your PAN number together with the captcha code. Finally, hit "Submit."
Meesho IPO allotment date LIVE Updates: Meesho IPO GMP today is ₹42. Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Meesho is indicated at ₹153 apiece, which is 37.84% higher than the IPO price of ₹111.
According to the activities in the grey market over the past 12 sessions, the IPO GMP is currently showing an upward trend and is anticipated to have a robust listing. The minimum GMP recorded is ₹33.00, while the maximum is ₹49.50, as per expert analysis.
'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.
Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.