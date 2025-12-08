Meesho IPO allotment date LIVE Updates: Step-by-step guide to check status; GMP hints 38% listing pop

Meesho IPO allotment date LIVE Updates: The Meesho IPO share allotment will be finalised on Monday, December 8. Investors who applied for the Meesho IPO can check the Meesho IPO allotment status in the registrar's portal, which is Kfin Technologies Ltd.

Meesho IPO GMP today is ₹42. Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Meesho is indicated at ₹153 apiece, which is 37.84% higher than the IPO price of ₹111.

Investors can determine their share allocations and quantities by checking the allocation guidelines. Additionally, a key factor in assessing the IPO allotment status is the total number of shares available. The company will initiate the refund process for applicants who were not allocated any shares. Shares that have been assigned will be deposited into an individual's demat account.

For individuals who were not allocated shares, the refund procedure will begin on Tuesday, December 9. Individuals who were allocated shares will get them in their demat accounts the same day. Meesho IPO listing date is scheduled for Wednesday, December 10.

The initial public offering of Meesho, an e-commerce company supported by SoftBank, was oversubscribed by 79.02 times on the last day of bidding on Friday, December 5.

Meesho IPO intends to use the funds for investments in cloud infrastructure, marketing and branding efforts, as well as to support expansion through acquisitions and other strategic initiatives, alongside general corporate objectives.

