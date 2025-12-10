Meesho IPO listing date today. Here’s what GMP, experts signal on share debut

Meesho IPO listing date has been scheduled for today (Wednesday, December 10) on the bourses at 10:00 IST. According to details on the BSE website, Meesho share price will list in a special pre-open session on both the BSE and NSE during Wednesday's trades. Meesho share price today will be available for trade from 10:00 IST.

According to a notice from BSE, Trading Members of the Exchange are notified that starting Wednesday, December 10, 2025, the equity shares of Meesho Ltd will be listed and permitted for trading on the Exchange within the 'B' Group of Securities.

The e-commerce firm launched its IPO on December 3 and wrapped up the offer on December 5, achieving remarkable success. By the end of the bidding period, interest surged, particularly among qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), who subscribed an impressive 120.18 times. Non-institutional investors (NIIs) also showed strong engagement with a subscription rate of 38.16 times, while retail investors participated at a solid rate of 19.08 times. Notably, on the third day of the issue, the Meesho IPO subscription status reached an outstanding 79.03 times, as reported by the BSE, underscoring the substantial market appetite for this offering.

Meesho IPO listing price prediction Prashanth Tapse, a Research Analyst at Mehta Equities Ltd, anticipates that Meesho Ltd will launch in the ₹139– ₹144 range, indicating a 25–30% premium over the issue price, driven by robust subscription activity and strong investor interest in its asset-light, rapidly growing marketplace model. Considering the potential for 25–30% gains at the listing, short-term traders might think about taking profits when the stock debuts, whereas those with a greater risk tolerance could consider holding the stock for 12–18 months, as Meesho provides access to one of India's quickest-growing, value-oriented e-commerce platforms.

“At the upper price band of ₹111, the IPO values the company at approximately ₹50,096 crore, which we believe is fairly priced relative to listed new-age technology peers, considering its growth trajectory and improving financial profile," said Tapse.

The company has established robust leadership across key categories such as Fashion, Home & Kitchen, and Beauty & Personal Care, and its focus on unit economics and scale positions it well for long-term growth, believes Prashanth.

Meesho IPO GMP today Ahead of the listing, Meesho IPO GMP today stands at ₹36. Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Meesho is indicated at ₹147 apiece, which is 32.43% higher than the IPO price of ₹111.

According to the last 13 sessions of grey market activities, the present GMP ( ₹36) indicates a downward trend. The minimum GMP recorded is ₹33.00, while the maximum GMP reached ₹49.50, as per expert analysis.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.