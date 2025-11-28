Meesho IPO GMP today signals robust premium ahead of the issue opening date

Meesho IPO GMP today hints robust premium ahead of the issue opening date, Wednesday, December 3. Meesho IPO GMP (grey market premium) today stands at ₹29. Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Meesho share price was indicated at ₹140 apiece, which is 26.13% higher than the IPO price of ₹111.

Meesho's maiden public offering will close on Friday, December 5, with anchor investors receiving allocations on December 2. The issue size reserves 75% for qualified institutional buyers, 15% for non-institutional investors, and 10% for retail investors.

Co-founded by Vidit Aatrey and Sanjeev Kumar, Meesho asserts that it holds the top position in terms of the volume of orders and annual transacting users among Indian e-commerce firms for the twelve months ending September 2025, as highlighted by Redseer.

The company's publicly listed competitors comprise Eternal (with a P/E ratio of 529.14x), Swiggy, Brainbees Solutions, Nykaa (with a P/E ratio of 1,168.43x), Vishal Mega Mart (with a P/E ratio of 99.53x), Trent (with a P/E ratio of 100.87x), and DMart (with a P/E ratio of 98.43x).

During FY25, Meesho linked more than 500,000 transacting sellers with 199 million annual transacting users, enabling 1.8 billion orders to be placed.

The company experienced a 29 percent year-on-year increase in its Net Merchandise Value (NMV), reaching ₹29,988 crore in FY25, following a 21 percent growth in FY24.

In the context of e-commerce, NMV represents the total checkout value of successfully delivered orders, including taxes. It serves as a fundamental indicator of platform performance, reflecting customer adoption and repeat usage, making it a crucial factor for revenue, margins, and cash flow within the ecosystem.

From a financial standpoint, the company recorded a net loss of ₹3,942 crore for FY25, mainly due to a one-off exceptional item, which included reverse flip tax and perquisite tax required for the company's shift to a public structure.

Meesho IPO details Meesho IPO consist of a fresh shares valued at ₹4,250 crore, in addition to an offer for sale (OFS) of 10.55 crore shares estimated at ₹1,171 crore at the highest price, resulting in a combined total issue size of ₹5,421 crore.

The offer for sale features the divestment of equity shares by several of Meesho's early investors, such as Elevation, Peak XV, Venture Highway, and Y Combinator, among others.

Meesho intends to use the funds raised for investments in cloud infrastructure, marketing and branding efforts, as well as supporting inorganic growth through acquisitions and other strategic endeavors, along with general corporate purposes.