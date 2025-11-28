Meesho IPO: SoftBank-backed firm sets price band at ₹105 to ₹111 per share; check key dates, issue details, more

Meesho IPO price band: SoftBank-backed e-commerce firm, Meesho Ltd, has set its initial public offerings' price band in the range of ₹105 to ₹111 per equity share of the face value of Re 1. The Meesho IPO date of subscription is scheduled for Wednesday, December 3, and will close on Friday, December 5. The allocation to anchor investors for the Meesho IPO is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, December 2. The Meesho IPO lot size is 135 equity shares and in multiples of 135 equity shares thereafter.

The Meesho IPO has reserved not less than 75% of the shares in the public issue for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), not more than 15% for non-institutional Investors (NIIs), and not more than 10% of the offer is reserved for retail investors.

Tentatively, the Meesho IPO basis of allotment of shares will be finalised on Monday, December 8, and the company will initiate refunds on Tuesday, December 9. The shares will be credited to the demat accounts of allottees on the same day following the refund. Meesho's share price is likely to be listed on the BSE and NSE on Wednesday, December 10.

Meesho IPO details The company seeks to raise ₹4,250 crore through a new issue, while public shareholders will be selling 10.55 crore equity shares via an offer-for-sale.

Among the selling shareholders in the offer-for-sale are Elevation Capital, Peak XV Partners, Golden Summit, Y Combinator, and the promoters. The promoters hold an 18.5% stake in Meesho, while public shareholders own 81.50% of the shares. The largest shareholders in the company include Elevation Capital (15.11% stake), Prosus' Naspers Ventures (12.34%), and Peak XV Partners (11.3%), followed by Softbank-owned SVF II Meerkat (9.3%) and WestBridge Crossover Fund (3.92%).

The budget-friendly e-commerce platform plans to allocate ₹1,390 crore of the fresh issue proceeds for enhancing cloud infrastructure at its subsidiary, Meesho Technologies, and ₹1,020 crore towards marketing and branding efforts for the same subsidiary.

In addition, ₹480 crore will be designated for covering salaries of current employees and new hires within the Machine Learning and AI technology teams for the development initiatives carried out by the same subsidiary, with the remaining funds from the fresh issue aimed at supporting inorganic growth and general corporate purposes.

The Meesho IPO is being handled by merchant bankers including Kotak Mahindra Capital Company, JP Morgan India, Morgan Stanley India Company, Axis Capital, and Citigroup Global Markets India, with Kfin Technologies Ltd. serving as the issue's registrar.

Company details On October 14, the SEBI approved the IPO documents of Meesho, which were submitted through a confidential route in July of this year. Following the approval of the document, the company submitted an updated Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) on October 18.

Founded by Vidit Aatrey and Sanjeev Kumar, Meesho claims to be the largest in terms of the number of orders placed and annual transacting users among e-commerce companies in India over the twelve months leading up to September 2025, as reported by Redseer.

The company's listed peers include Eternal, Swiggy, Brainbees Solutions, Nykaa, Vishal Mega Mart, Trent, and DMart.

Meesho has reduced its losses to ₹700.7 crore for the six months ending September 2025, down from a loss of ₹2,512.9 crore in the same period last year. During this period, the revenue increased by 29.40%, reaching ₹5,577.5 crore, up from ₹4,311.3 crore.