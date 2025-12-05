Meesho IPO Day 3 LIVE: Issue booked 8.22x so far. GMP hints 45% listing pop. Should you subscribe or skip?

Meesho IPO Day 3 LIVE: The initial public offering of Meesho, an e-commerce company supported by SoftBank, was subscribed 7.97 times on the second day of its share sale on Thursday, December 4.
Meesho IPO GMP today stands at ₹49.5. Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Meesho is indicated at ₹160.5 apiece, which is 44.59% higher than the IPO price of ₹111.
On the first day of the share sale, which was Wednesday, December 3, Meesho IPO subscription status was 2.35 times, driven by widespread participation from investors. The ₹5,421 crore IPO of the e-commerce firm will close on Friday, December 5.
The Meesho IPO consists of a fresh issuance of shares worth ₹4,250 crore, in addition to an Offer For Sale (OFS) of 10.55 crore shares priced at ₹1,171 crore at the upper end, bringing the total size of the issue to ₹5,421 crore.
Meesho intends to use the proceeds for investments in cloud infrastructure, marketing and branding efforts, as well as to support growth through acquisitions and other strategic actions, along with general corporate purposes.
Established by Vidit Aatrey and Sanjeev Kumar, Meesho asserts that it holds the top position in India regarding the volume of orders made and the number of annual transacting users among e-commerce platforms in the year leading up to September 2025, according to a report by Redseer.
Meesho IPO Day 3 LIVE: The key risks are as follows:
• Failure to retain or attract customers and sellers will have adverse impact on the revenues and profitability of the company.
• High portion of orders fulfilled through Cash on Delivery which exposes risk of operational inefficiencies and low order fulfillment.
Meesho IPO Day 3 LIVE: ICICI Direct believes Meesho’s zero commission business model catering to value conscious customers largely from tier 2 and tier 3 towns is a key differentiated compared with other listed tech-based consumer service companies in India.
“Leveraging on efficient business model, the company is able to achieve strong double digit revenue growth with increasing customers and generates consistent FCF for last two years. Further its valuation at 5x its FY25 revenues are at discount to close peers. We recommend SUBSCRIBE on Meesho,” said the brokerage.
Meesho IPO Day 3 LIVE: The company seeks to raise ₹4,250 crore via fresh share sale, while public shareholders will be selling 10.55 crore equity shares via an offer-for-sale.
Meesho IPO Day 3 LIVE: The initial public offering of Meesho was subscribed 7.97 times by the second day of the share sale on Thursday. According to NSE data, the IPO garnered bids for 2,21,60,17,845 shares, compared to the 27,79,38,446 shares available.
When looking at different investor categories, the portion for non-institutional investors saw a subscription rate of 9.18 times, while the quota for Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) achieved a subscription rate of 9.14 times. The segment for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) received a subscription of 6.96 times.
Meesho IPO Day 3 LIVE: Tentatively, Meesho IPO's basis of allotment of shares will be finalised on Monday, December 8, and the company will initiate refunds on Tuesday, December 9. The shares will be credited to the demat accounts of allottees on the same day following the refund. Meesho shares are likely to list on the BSE and NSE on Wednesday, December 10.
Meesho IPO Day 3 LIVE: Meesho IPO has reserved not less than 75% of the shares in the public issue for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), not more than 15% for non-institutional Investors (NIIs), and not more than 10% of the offer is reserved for retail investors.
According to the grey market trends observed over the last nine sessions, today's IPO has a rising GMP and is anticipated to have a robust opening. The lowest GMP recorded is ₹33.00, while the peak GMP is ₹49.50, as stated by industry experts.
'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.
Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decision.
