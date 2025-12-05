Mint Market
Meesho IPO Day 3 LIVE: Issue booked 8.22x so far. GMP hints 45% listing pop. Should you subscribe or skip?

  • Meesho IPO Day 3 LIVE: Meesho IPO price band is set at 105 to 111 per share, with subscriptions from December 3-5. The company aims to raise 4,250 cr, focusing on cloud infrastructure and marketing, and has reduced its losses significantly this year. Meesho IPO GMP today stands at 49.5.

Dhanya Nagasundaram
Updated5 Dec 2025, 09:57:55 AM IST
Meesho IPO Day 3 LIVE: Meesho IPO date of subscription is from Wednesday, December 3, to Friday, December 5.
Meesho IPO Day 3 LIVE: Meesho IPO date of subscription is from Wednesday, December 3, to Friday, December 5.

Meesho IPO Day 3 LIVE: The initial public offering of Meesho, an e-commerce company supported by SoftBank, was subscribed 7.97 times on the second day of its share sale on Thursday, December 4.

Meesho IPO GMP today stands at 49.5. Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Meesho is indicated at 160.5 apiece, which is 44.59% higher than the IPO price of 111.

On the first day of the share sale, which was Wednesday, December 3, Meesho IPO subscription status was 2.35 times, driven by widespread participation from investors. The 5,421 crore IPO of the e-commerce firm will close on Friday, December 5.

The Meesho IPO consists of a fresh issuance of shares worth 4,250 crore, in addition to an Offer For Sale (OFS) of 10.55 crore shares priced at 1,171 crore at the upper end, bringing the total size of the issue to 5,421 crore.

Meesho intends to use the proceeds for investments in cloud infrastructure, marketing and branding efforts, as well as to support growth through acquisitions and other strategic actions, along with general corporate purposes.

Established by Vidit Aatrey and Sanjeev Kumar, Meesho asserts that it holds the top position in India regarding the volume of orders made and the number of annual transacting users among e-commerce platforms in the year leading up to September 2025, according to a report by Redseer.

(Stay tuned for more updates)

Follow updates here:
5 Dec 2025, 09:57:55 AM IST

Meesho IPO Day 3 LIVE: Key risk & concerns

Meesho IPO Day 3 LIVE: The key risks are as follows:

• Failure to retain or attract customers and sellers will have adverse impact on the revenues and profitability of the company.

• High portion of orders fulfilled through Cash on Delivery which exposes risk of operational inefficiencies and low order fulfillment.

5 Dec 2025, 09:45:56 AM IST

Meesho IPO Day 3 LIVE: IPO review

Meesho IPO Day 3 LIVE: ICICI Direct believes Meesho’s zero commission business model catering to value conscious customers largely from tier 2 and tier 3 towns is a key differentiated compared with other listed tech-based consumer service companies in India.

“Leveraging on efficient business model, the company is able to achieve strong double digit revenue growth with increasing customers and generates consistent FCF for last two years. Further its valuation at 5x its FY25 revenues are at discount to close peers. We recommend SUBSCRIBE on Meesho,” said the brokerage.

5 Dec 2025, 09:36:13 AM IST

Meesho IPO Day 3 LIVE: IPO details

Meesho IPO Day 3 LIVE: The company seeks to raise 4,250 crore via fresh share sale, while public shareholders will be selling 10.55 crore equity shares via an offer-for-sale.

5 Dec 2025, 09:29:27 AM IST

Meesho IPO Day 3 LIVE: IPO subscription so far

Meesho IPO Day 3 LIVE: The initial public offering of Meesho was subscribed 7.97 times by the second day of the share sale on Thursday. According to NSE data, the IPO garnered bids for 2,21,60,17,845 shares, compared to the 27,79,38,446 shares available.

When looking at different investor categories, the portion for non-institutional investors saw a subscription rate of 9.18 times, while the quota for Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) achieved a subscription rate of 9.14 times. The segment for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) received a subscription of 6.96 times.

5 Dec 2025, 09:28:15 AM IST

Meesho IPO Day 3 LIVE: Key dates to know

Meesho IPO Day 3 LIVE: Tentatively, Meesho IPO's basis of allotment of shares will be finalised on Monday, December 8, and the company will initiate refunds on Tuesday, December 9. The shares will be credited to the demat accounts of allottees on the same day following the refund. Meesho shares are likely to list on the BSE and NSE on Wednesday, December 10.

5 Dec 2025, 09:13:22 AM IST

Meesho IPO Day 3 LIVE: IPO reservation details

Meesho IPO Day 3 LIVE: Meesho IPO has reserved not less than 75% of the shares in the public issue for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), not more than 15% for non-institutional Investors (NIIs), and not more than 10% of the offer is reserved for retail investors.

5 Dec 2025, 09:00:10 AM IST

Meesho IPO Day 3 LIVE: Here's what GMP hints on the last bidding day

Meesho IPO Day 3 LIVE: Meesho IPO GMP today stands at 49.5. Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Meesho is indicated at 160.5 apiece, which is 44.59% higher than the IPO price of 111.

According to the grey market trends observed over the last nine sessions, today's IPO has a rising GMP and is anticipated to have a robust opening. The lowest GMP recorded is 33.00, while the peak GMP is 49.50, as stated by industry experts.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decision.

