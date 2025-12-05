Meesho IPO Day 3 LIVE: Issue booked 8.22x so far. GMP hints 45% listing pop. Should you subscribe or skip?

Meesho IPO Day 3 LIVE: The initial public offering of Meesho, an e-commerce company supported by SoftBank, was subscribed 7.97 times on the second day of its share sale on Thursday, December 4.

Meesho IPO GMP today stands at ₹49.5. Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Meesho is indicated at ₹160.5 apiece, which is 44.59% higher than the IPO price of ₹111.

On the first day of the share sale, which was Wednesday, December 3, Meesho IPO subscription status was 2.35 times, driven by widespread participation from investors. The ₹5,421 crore IPO of the e-commerce firm will close on Friday, December 5.

The Meesho IPO consists of a fresh issuance of shares worth ₹4,250 crore, in addition to an Offer For Sale (OFS) of 10.55 crore shares priced at ₹1,171 crore at the upper end, bringing the total size of the issue to ₹5,421 crore.

Meesho intends to use the proceeds for investments in cloud infrastructure, marketing and branding efforts, as well as to support growth through acquisitions and other strategic actions, along with general corporate purposes.

Established by Vidit Aatrey and Sanjeev Kumar, Meesho asserts that it holds the top position in India regarding the volume of orders made and the number of annual transacting users among e-commerce platforms in the year leading up to September 2025, according to a report by Redseer.

(Stay tuned for more updates)