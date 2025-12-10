Meesho Share Price LIVE: GMP, experts hint strong debut of shares in stock market today

Meesho Share Price LIVE: Meesho IPO listing is scheduled at 10:00 IST on the bourses today (Wednesday, December 10). Meesho share price was a part of Special Pre-open Session (SPOS), as per BSE notice.
Experts predict that the Meesho IPO expected listing price is likely to strong compared to its issue price. Meesho IPO allotment status was finalised on Monday, December 8.
Ahead of the listing, Meesho IPO GMP today stands at ₹43. Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Meesho is indicated at ₹154 apiece, which is 38.74% higher than the IPO price of ₹111.
Meesho IPO opened for subscription on Wednesday, December 3 and closed on Friday, December 5.
Meesho IPO subscription status on the last bidding day was 79.03 times, as per BSE data.
Meesho IPO price band was set at ₹105 to ₹111 per share for its IPO.
Established by Vidit Aatrey and Sanjeev Kumar, Meesho asserts that it is the largest e-commerce platform in India concerning the volume of orders and yearly active users during the year preceding September 2025, according to a report by Redseer.
Meesho Share Price LIVE: By the end of the bidding period, interest surged, particularly among qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), who subscribed an impressive 120.18 times. Non-institutional investors (NIIs) also showed strong engagement with a subscription rate of 38.16 times, while retail investors participated at a solid rate of 19.08 times. Notably, on the third day of the issue, the Meesho IPO subscription status reached an outstanding 79.03 times, as reported by the BSE, underscoring the substantial market appetite for this offering.
Meesho Share Price LIVE: According to Prashanth Tapse, Research Analyst, Mehta Equities Ltd, Meesho share price is likely to debut in the range of ₹139– ₹144 range, implying a 25–30% premium to the issue price, supported by strong subscription momentum and healthy investor appetite for its asset-light, high-growth marketplace model.
Given the potential for 25–30% listing gains, short-term participants may consider booking profits on listing, while investors with a higher risk appetite could look to hold the stock for 12–18 months, as Meesho offers exposure to one of India’s fastest-scaling, value-driven e-commerce franchises.
According to the analysis of grey market activities over the past 14 sessions, the IPO GMP is currently showing an upward trend and is anticipated to list strongly. The minimum GMP recorded is ₹33.00, while the maximum GMP stands at ₹49.50, as per expert opinions.
'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.
Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decision.
