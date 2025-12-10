Meesho Share Price LIVE: GMP, experts hint strong debut of shares in stock market today

Meesho Share Price LIVE: Meesho IPO listing is scheduled at 10:00 IST on the bourses today (Wednesday, December 10). Meesho share price was a part of Special Pre-open Session (SPOS), as per BSE notice.

Experts predict that the Meesho IPO expected listing price is likely to strong compared to its issue price. Meesho IPO allotment status was finalised on Monday, December 8.

Ahead of the listing, Meesho IPO GMP today stands at ₹43. Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Meesho is indicated at ₹154 apiece, which is 38.74% higher than the IPO price of ₹111.

Meesho IPO opened for subscription on Wednesday, December 3 and closed on Friday, December 5.

Meesho IPO subscription status on the last bidding day was 79.03 times, as per BSE data.

Meesho IPO price band was set at ₹105 to ₹111 per share for its IPO.

Established by Vidit Aatrey and Sanjeev Kumar, Meesho asserts that it is the largest e-commerce platform in India concerning the volume of orders and yearly active users during the year preceding September 2025, according to a report by Redseer.

